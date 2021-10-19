Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 816.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $386,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

