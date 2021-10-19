Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186,867 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.27% of Northrop Grumman worth $740,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,747. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $396.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.