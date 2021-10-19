Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,261,171 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261,171 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.18% of YETI worth $334,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,908. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.