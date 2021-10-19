Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 146,676 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.60% of East West Bancorp worth $366,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. 1,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,801. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

