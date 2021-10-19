Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 221,410 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 221,410 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.84% of Cigna worth $673,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.02. 6,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,026. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

