Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,159,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,770 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.30% of MetLife worth $667,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MET traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.