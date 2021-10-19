MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 97.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

MGNX opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

