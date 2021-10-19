Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Macy’s reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

NYSE:M opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.