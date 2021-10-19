Macy’s (NYSE:M) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.41

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 49071651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

