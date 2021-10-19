Maecenas Hits Market Cap of $366,978.63 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 49% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $366,978.63 and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00088734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

