MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.72. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 9,410 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

