MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.72. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 9,410 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.