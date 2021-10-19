Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 583,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after buying an additional 133,708 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,903. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.