Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stock Position Decreased by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC cut its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

