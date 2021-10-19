MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.67% of MakeMyTrip worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

