Maker Market Capitalization Reaches $2.46 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $90.67 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for $2,479.76 or 0.03919036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00040697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00193217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.