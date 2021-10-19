MakiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00064592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00098206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,006.26 or 1.00034816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.73 or 0.05979206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002529 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.