Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.