ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.070 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

