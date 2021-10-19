ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.070 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.99-2.07 EPS.

NYSE:MAN traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,501. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

