ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $113.13

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.13, but opened at $105.97. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 5,040 shares traded.
MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
