ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Shares Gap Down to $113.13

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.13, but opened at $105.97. ManpowerGroup shares last traded at $105.88, with a volume of 5,040 shares traded.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,198 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

