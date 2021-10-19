ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of MANT opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

