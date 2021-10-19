MANTRA DAO Market Capitalization Hits $81.87 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $81.87 million and $8.53 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00088746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.