Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

MFC stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

