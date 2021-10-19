MAPS Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001305 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $41.93 million and $262,038.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,876,849 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

