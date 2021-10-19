Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221,541 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Marathon Petroleum worth $211,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,536. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

