Marc Charles Henderson Sells 20,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,614,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,833,772.15.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$14,700.00.

Laramide Resources stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,051. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.96 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

