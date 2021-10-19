Marie Constance Lucette Norman Sells 20,000 Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Senior Officer Marie Constance Lucette Norman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$17,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,050.

Shares of CVE:LIT traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.69. 4,673,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,902. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.20 million and a PE ratio of -74.55.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

