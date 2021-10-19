Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up 1.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.78. 427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

