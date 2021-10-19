Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 813.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 133,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 383,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,739. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.65.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

