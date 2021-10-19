Marietta Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average of $234.83. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

