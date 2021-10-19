Marietta Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $226.11. 9,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

