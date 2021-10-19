Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,006. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

