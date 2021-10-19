Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.07. 26,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,569,355. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

