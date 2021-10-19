Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 122,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.