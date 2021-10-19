Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,792,000 after buying an additional 467,208 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 254.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 71.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after buying an additional 171,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.80. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $175.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $97.66 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

