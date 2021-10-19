Marietta Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 26,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,052. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

