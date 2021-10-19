Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

