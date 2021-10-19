Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,114 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,330,000 after buying an additional 341,623 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of RACE traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.29 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

