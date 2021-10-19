Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 80.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in A. O. Smith by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in A. O. Smith by 101.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

AOS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.35. 1,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

