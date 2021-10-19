Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 470,000 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 24,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter worth $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

