Mark Garrett Sells 9,563 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $3,202,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $339.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,776. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

