Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 183.95 ($2.40) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -18.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

