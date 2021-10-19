Marlin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.62 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Marlin has a total market cap of $69.12 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

