Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Update

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 686,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MBII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 7,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,232,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,665.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,226 shares of company stock worth $75,896. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 183,518 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 85,320 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

