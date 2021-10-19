Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 300,990 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.76% of Priveterra Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $8,353,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,779,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,820,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priveterra Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,064. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

