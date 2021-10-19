Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.84 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 339,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

