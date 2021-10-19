Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.67% of DiamondHead as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,928,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHHC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,835. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

