Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 195,151 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of FLEX LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLNG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,688. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

