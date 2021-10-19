Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,612 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 743.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. 63,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,138. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

