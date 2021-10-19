Marshall Wace LLP Sells 60,877 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

